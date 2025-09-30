1) Define scope and watchwords

Choose 5–10 issues (e.g., privacy, energy, labour), the ministries/regulators of interest, and the jurisdictions you must cover. Save these as watchlists in Legislative Monitoring to keep the firehose manageable.

2) Capture sources (federal + provinces/territories)

Pull every new bill, status change, and relevant hearing. For context, pair texts with provincial legislature transcripts, committee transcripts, and Hansard Canada when available. Use Parliamentary Live to surface same-day committee signals that could alter the bill you follow.

3) Normalize metadata

Standardize stage labels (First/Second reading, Committee, Report, Third reading, Royal Assent) and map cross-references to regulations and the Canada Gazette. Consistent metadata enables portfolio dashboards and reliable cross-jurisdiction comparisons.

4) Route with near real-time alerts

Send alerts to named owners (GR lead, counsel, compliance) the minute a bill advances, a committee motion is recorded, or a new hearing is set. Suppress duplicates; escalate items with deadlines within seven days.

5) Review day-by-day, brief week-by-week

Keep a daily triage list (5–10 items max). Each Friday, consolidate into a five-minute executive legislative brief: what changed → why it matters → what to do next (owner + due date). Deliver on Monday at 08:30 to align teams.

6) Close the loop

For passed bills, track the regulatory phase (impact statements, Canada Gazette Part I proposals, Part II finals). Link the file to implementation work, risk registers, and training.