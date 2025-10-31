Witness Summaries & Motion Detection: Faster Committee Coverage

When a parliamentary committee meets, hours of discussion, testimony, and motions shape the policies that influence industries, regulations, and public decisions. Yet for most Government Relations (GR) and Public Affairs teams, finding the key takeaways means scrubbing through hours of video and dense transcripts.

Parliamentary Live (vAnalyst) changes that. Automatically generating Canadian witness summaries and tracking motions in real time, it helps professionals capture actionable intelligence from committees faster than ever before.

What are Witness Summaries?

Witnesses (industry experts, advocates, and public officials) testify before parliamentary committees to share evidence, answer questions, and shape debate. Their testimony often contains the earliest clues about policy direction or legislative amendments.

With AI-powered witness summaries, Parliamentary Live condenses hours of recorded testimony into concise, searchable text within minutes.

GR teams can:

Identify who testified and on which topic.

Understand positions and recommendations instantly.

Capture quotes for media briefings or stakeholder reports.

Monitor emerging issues across multiple committees simultaneously.

This feature turns parliamentary transcripts into accessible intelligence without sacrificing accuracy.

What is Motion Detection?

A motion signals formal action, such as a decision to amend, adopt, or defer a measure. Missing one can mean missing a key policy move.

Gnowit’s Legislation Monitoring for motion detection committees feature automatically flags when motions occur, highlights vote outcomes, and indexes them by topic or committee. The system filters out noise and focuses your attention on events that actually move policy forward.

Why Speed and Structure Matter in Legislative Monitoring

Traditional coverage of committees relies on official transcripts, which are released days or weeks later. By the time these records are available, the opportunity to brief leadership or influence stakeholders has passed.

With same-day witness summaries and real-time motion detection, GR and policy teams gain:

Speed: Actionable insights within hours.

Structure: Clear indexing by topic, ministry, or keyword.

Context: Quotes, motions, and votes in one timeline.

Efficiency: No need to replay hours of committee video.

That’s how teams move from reactive tracking to proactive engagement.

Canada Legislative Tracking Real-World Example

A compliance officer tracking amendments to a financial services bill can use motion detection to see when a change is proposed and who supported it. At the same time, witness summaries from parliament provide context from testimony by regulators, industry experts, or advocacy groups, all in one dashboard.

What once required hours of manual monitoring now takes minutes.

Fit Your Workflow with Gnowit Parliamentary Live

Don’t wait for tomorrow’s official transcript to understand today’s debate. Get same-day witness summaries and motion detection with Parliamentary Live (vAnalyst) and turn every committee session into actionable intelligence.