In Canadian regulatory work, the Canada Gazette is where draft and final rules are published. Understanding the difference between Canada Gazette Part I and Canada Gazette Part II helps teams move from awareness to action: Part I signals proposals and comment windows; Part II records final regulations and coming-into-force details. This guide explains what each part contains, how to operationalize Canada Gazette monitoring in your workflow, and where automation saves the most time.

What is published in Canada Gazette Part I (draft stage)

Purpose: Canada Gazette Part I is the federal government’s primary channel for proposed regulations, Regulatory Impact Analysis Statements (RIAS), and public notices that invite feedback. It is the earliest indication that a change may be on the way.

Compliance value: Part I is where consultation windows and deadlines are announced. If you work in compliance or public affairs, this is your opportunity to shape the outcome before the rules are finalized. Teams should pair notices with owners, due dates, and a quick impact screen.

What to watch in Part I