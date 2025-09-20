Policy moves fast in committee. The challenge isn’t access—it’s attention. Instead of replaying entire hearings, teams need an efficient way to extract actionable context from committee transcripts, witness summaries, and motions—in minutes. This post shows a practical workflow for Canada-focused teams and how Gnowit’s products support it.

Why committee intelligence matters for outcomes

House of Commons Committees shape bills long before final votes. Motions, clause-by-clause changes, and witness testimony are the earliest signals of direction and risk. With structured committee transcripts and fast witness summaries, GR and legal teams can brief leaders, prepare responses, and schedule stakeholder outreach—without burning hours on video.

The signal stack: from committee transcripts to action

1) Capture (same day)

Pull committee transcripts and agendas, then enrich with AI: tag ministries, parties, witnesses, organizations, and topics.

Look for same-day transcripts and automatic witness summaries to cut latency from hours to minutes.

Use motion detection to surface amendments and procedural changes instantly.

2) Classify and prioritize

Label each item by materiality (high/medium/low), jurisdiction, and program/portfolio. Flag amendments that alter scope, timing, funding, compliance cost, or reporting obligations.

3) Brief for decisions

Convert raw notes into a five-minute executive brief:

What changed: committee motion or amendment (with link)

Why it matters: exposure, risk, opportunity

Next step: owner + deadline (e.g., submit consultation input, schedule stakeholder call)

A 30–60 minute workflow that saves hours

Step 1 — Build the watchboard (5–10 min)

Keywords: committee name + issue (e.g., privacy, energy, labour).

Entities: ministries, regulators, priority witness organizations.

Outputs: near real-time alerts, daily recap.

Step 2 — Skim → extract (15–25 min)

Skim witness summaries to map positions and recommended changes.

Use motion detection to capture amendments and votes.

Clip 2–3 quotes or Hansard lines for your talking points.

Step 3 — Draft the executive brief (10–15 min)

3–5 bullets under “What changed”.

3 impact lines (“Why it matters”).

3 actions with owners and deadlines.

Attach the one-pager; route to Legal/Compliance/Comms.

Step 4 — Socialize (5–10 min)

Email or Slack the executive brief; schedule a 15-minute huddle.

Log outcomes (e.g., outreach sent, amendment tracked, position approved).

QUICK TWICK – Want this pre-packaged? Curation Edge delivers branded, clutter-free executive briefs tuned to your portfolios.