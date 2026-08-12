If FiscalNote or Quorum are on your shortlist, there’s a good chance your team is Canadian and you’re trying to figure out how well either platform actually fits. Gnowit exists for exactly that gap with a monitoring platform built around Canadian federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal activity from the ground up, rather than Canada being one line item inside a much larger US-first product. Before you sign on with a platform built primarily for Capitol Hill, it’s worth understanding what you’d actually be getting and what a Canada-first alternative looks like instead.

Why Canadian Teams Start Looking for Alternatives

The pattern that sends most Canadian public affairs teams shopping for alternatives is fairly consistent. FiscalNote and Quorum were both built around US federal and state legislative tracking as the core product, with international or Canadian coverage added on afterward, often as a separate module rather than something built into the platform from day one. For a team whose work is entirely or mostly Canadian, that tends to show up in a few familiar ways: provincial coverage that’s thinner than expected, little to no visibility into municipal councils, and pricing structured around a scale of coverage of dozens of US jurisdictions that a Canadian team simply doesn’t need.

None of that makes these platforms poorly built. It just means Canada wasn’t the primary use case they were designed around, and that gap becomes obvious fast once you’re relying on the tool day to day.

Giving Credit Where It’s Due

FiscalNote and Quorum are established, capable platforms, and for teams doing serious US federal and state advocacy work, they offer real depth and broad legislative coverage across all fifty states, along with stakeholder and advocacy tooling built for that scale of operation. If your organization’s public affairs work genuinely spans the US, either platform is a reasonable starting point. The question isn’t whether they’re good tools, it’s whether their core design matches what a Canada-focused team needs.

What a Canada-First Platform Looks Like Instead

Gnowit starts from a different scope entirely: Canada is the whole platform, not an add-on tier. In practice, that means:

Everything lives in one platform. Bill tracking, committee monitoring, Canada Gazette monitoring , and regulatory updates are natively part of the same product, not separate modules with separate pricing.

Real depth across every jurisdiction that matters here : federal Parliament, all ten provinces and three territories, including dedicated coverage for jurisdictions like Quebec and Ontario plus agendas, transcripts, and press releases across 300+ Canadian municipalities.

Alerts built around what you’re actually watching : specific Acts, topics, or keywords you choose, not a broad category feed you have to sift through.

Near real-time tracking of bills and complex legislative activity , committees , and Hansard, order papers, and gazette notices .

A managed option for teams who’d rather have expert-curated monitoring layered on top of the platform than build their own alert strategy from scratch, see managed regulatory monitoring services .

Side-by-Side: Coverage That Matters for Canada

Coverage area FiscalNote / Quorum Gnowit US federal and state legislatures Core strength Not covered Canadian federal Parliament Available, often as an added module Native, core coverage Canadian provinces and territories Typically limited All 13, in depth Canadian municipalities Not a core strength 300+ municipalities Canada Gazette monitoring Not typically included Included natively Alert scoping Often broad or committee-level By the Acts, topics, or keywords you set Platform structure Multiple modules, often priced separately One unified platform

Is Switching the Right Call for Your Team?

This tends to come down to how much of your GR work is actually Canadian:

If your organization operates entirely, or almost entirely, within Canada, a platform built around that scope will typically go deeper than a US-first tool’s Canadian module ever will.

If you’re currently paying for state-level US coverage you don’t use, that’s worth weighing against what a Canada-only platform costs.

If municipal-level visibility or bilingual provincial coverage (Quebec, for example) matters to your work, that’s an area where Canada-first platforms tend to have a real edge.

If your mandate genuinely spans US and Canadian jurisdictions, running Gnowit alongside a US-focused tool rather than replacing it outright, is often the more practical path.

Next Steps

If your public affairs work is primarily Canadian, it’s worth seeing what a platform built around that scope from day one actually covers. Check Gnowit’s full coverage, compare it against current pricing, or reach out directly for a walkthrough tailored to your team’s jurisdictions.

FAQs

Is Gnowit a direct replacement for FiscalNote or Quorum?

For teams whose work is primarily Canadian, yes. For organizations that also need deep US federal or state coverage, Gnowit is built specifically for the Canadian side of that work rather than as a global replacement.

Does Gnowit cover municipal governments the way FiscalNote or Quorum do?

Gnowit covers agendas, transcripts, and press releases across 300+ Canadian municipalities, coverage that isn’t typically a core strength of US-first platforms.

Can I scope alerts to a specific Act or bill rather than a broad topic?

Yes, alerts in Gnowit follow the specific Acts, topics, or keywords you choose.

How do I compare pricing before switching?

Current pricing is available on the Gnowit pricing page, or you can contact the team for a comparison based on your current coverage needs.