Gnowit’s 200-Project Limit: How to Scale Your Government Relations Work with Ease

Scale Your Government Relations Efforts Without Limits

For public affairs professionals, managing multiple policy areas, jurisdictions, and stakeholders can be overwhelming. With constant legislative updates, regulatory changes, and committee discussions, keeping track of everything manually isn’t just inefficient—it’s nearly impossible. That’s where Gnowit’s 200-project limit makes all the difference.

With the ability to create up to 200 active monitoring projects, you can scale your government relations efforts seamlessly — whether you’re tracking a handful of bills or monitoring legislative developments across multiple jurisdictions.

Why You Need Multiple Monitoring Projects

Government relations professionals, lobbyists, and advocacy groups often need to track multiple issues at once. Gnowit’s 200-project capacity enables you to:

Monitor multiple legislative files at the provincial and federal levels.

Track regulatory changes across different government agencies.

Follow key stakeholders and decision-makers in real time.

Customize alerts for different clients, teams, or issue areas.

How Gnowit’s 200-Project Limit Empowers You

Organize & Prioritize Legislative Issues

Assign separate projects to specific bills, regulations, or policy areas.

Keep a dedicated space for high-priority topics while monitoring others in the background.

Manage Multi-Jurisdictional Monitoring with Ease

Track legislation at the federal level while staying on top of provincial changes.

Get real-time updates on key issues affecting different regions.

Streamline Client & Stakeholder Communication

Set up individual projects for different clients or departments.

Automatically generate reports tailored to each audience.

Automate Alerts & Reporting Across All Projects

Receive custom alerts for each monitored topic.

Schedule automated newsletters and reports with the latest updates.

Scale Your Government Relations Efforts Without the Hassle

Expand your coverage – No need to pick and choose which issues to track.

Boost efficiency – Manage multiple policy areas without extra workload.

Enhance strategy – Use AI-driven insights to inform long-term decision-making.

Stay ahead – Get real-time updates on everything that matters to you.

Maximize Your Monitoring Power with Gnowit

With Gnowit’s 200-project limit, you have the flexibility to scale your government relations efforts without compromising efficiency. Whether you’re a lobbying firm, trade association, or in-house government affairs team, you can stay on top of every policy development—effortlessly.

Ready to scale your monitoring? Try Gnowit today!