Most coverage of the Grocery Code of Conduct treats it as a single milestone: the code launched, the major grocers signed on, the file is done. If you’re a supplier, a trade association representing food and consumer product companies, or a government relations team advising either, that framing skips the part that actually matters day to day. What matters is which retailers have formally registered, what the dispute resolution process actually requires when a disagreement comes up, and which interpretive guidance the Office has issued since launch that quietly changes how a clause gets applied. Gnowit’s legislative and regulatory monitoring platform is built to follow that level of detail, and this is a breakdown of where the Grocery Code actually stands.

Where the Code Came From

The push for a grocery code didn’t start with legislation. In November 2020, federal, provincial, and territorial agriculture ministers called for an industry led framework to address fairness, transparency, and predictability between grocery retailers and their suppliers, a response to years of tension over the fees retailers impose on suppliers to keep products on Canadian shelves. That call led to years of negotiation among grocers, suppliers, wholesalers, and primary producers before the Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct, the OGSCC, was established to govern the result.

The Code itself is voluntary and industry led rather than a piece of federal or provincial legislation. It sets out guiding principles around fair dealing, reciprocal trust, and informed business decisions, backed by a governance structure and an independent dispute resolution mechanism, rather than statutory penalties. That distinction matters for anyone tracking it: this isn’t a bill working through Parliament or a provincial legislature. It’s an industry governance body issuing its own rules, membership requirements, and guidance, on its own schedule.

Full Force as of January 1, 2026

The Code moved from partial rollout to full implementation on January 1, 2026. That included activating the Dispute Resolution Management Process, the formal mechanism through which grocers, suppliers, and other members can submit and resolve commercial disputes. Canada’s five largest grocers, Loblaw, Walmart Canada, Costco Canada, Metro, and Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, had all formally registered by that point, alongside more than 150 additional retailers and suppliers.

For a supplier, registration status is the detail that actually changes what a relationship looks like. A retailer that hasn’t signed on isn’t bound by the Code’s trade rule provisions or its dispute process, regardless of how the industry talks about the Code in general terms. Tracking who has actually registered, not just who has publicly committed to eventually joining, is the difference between an accurate picture of your commercial exposure and a headline version of it.

What the Code Actually Covers, and Where It Doesn’t

The Code applies to a defined set of grocery categories, centre store, frozen, dairy, and household products among them, along with over the counter items sold under pharmacist supervision where applicable. There’s a specific wrinkle worth knowing: if a retailer elects to be covered by the Code and also operates pharmacies that sell grocery products within the Code’s scope, the Code extends to those products too. That kind of scoping detail rarely makes it into general coverage of the Code, but it’s exactly the sort of thing a supplier selling into a retailer’s pharmacy channel needs to know.

The Guidance Nobody’s Watching Closely

Since full implementation, the OGSCC has continued issuing interpretive guidance on how specific Code provisions apply in practice, including clarification on the use of “click to accept” or similar practices in forming or amending agreements, and guidance on how Section 1.4 of the Code applies in particular circumstances. The Office has also begun publishing its own reporting, with its first public report covering the period from January 1 to May 31, 2026, the first five months following full implementation.

This is the part of the file that’s easiest to miss. A code launch is a single event. Guidance documents, membership updates, and periodic reports are ongoing, and they’re exactly the kind of publication that gets buried under general grocery industry news if nobody’s watching the Office’s own channel specifically.

A Short Checklist Before You Assume Your Monitoring Has This Covered

Are you tracking which retailers and suppliers have actually registered with the OGSCC, not just which ones have publicly committed to the Code.

Are you set up to catch interpretive guidance from the Office as it’s published, rather than finding out about a clarification after a dispute has already surfaced.

Do your alerts distinguish the Grocery Code specifically from broader agri-food or retail regulatory coverage, or does it get lumped into a general industry category.

Are you watching the Office’s periodic reports for patterns in disputes and complaints, the kind of detail that signals where enforcement attention is actually going.

Talk to Gnowit About Your Specific Files

The fastest way to know whether your current monitoring actually covers the Grocery Code is to see it configured against the retailers, suppliers, and topics your organization is responsible for, not a generic overview. Book a short conversation with our team to walk through your setup.

Book a 20-minute conversation with Shahzad Khan

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gnowit track updates from the Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct specifically, or only broader grocery industry news?



Gnowit follows OGSCC publications, including guidance documents and periodic reports, as part of the same monitoring environment as federal, provincial, and gazette sources, so Code specific developments don’t get buried under general industry coverage.

Can alerts be scoped to a specific retailer’s or supplier’s registration status?



Yes. Alerts follow the acts, organizations, and keywords your team selects, so you can track registration and Code related activity relevant to specific companies rather than the industry as a whole.

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