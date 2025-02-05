How Gnowit’s Parliamentary Live Module Enhances Real-Time Government Monitoring

Real-Time Government Monitoring Made Easy

For government relations professionals, missing a crucial policy debate or committee discussion can mean falling behind on key legislative developments. Gnowit’s Parliamentary Live Module is a game-changer, offering real-time access to parliamentary debates, committees, and Question Periods—ensuring you’re always in the know.

Why Real-Time Monitoring Matters

Legislative decisions evolve rapidly, and staying updated manually is a challenge. With Parliamentary Live, you can:

Track debates as they happen — no more waiting for official transcripts.

Get same-day transcripts — delivered 14 days ahead of government releases.

Monitor committees to stay informed about key policy discussions.

Catch Question Periods for insights into government priorities.

Key Features of Gnowit’s Parliamentary Live Module

1. Instant Access to Parliamentary Debates

Follow discussions at both the federal and provincial levels, ensuring you never miss a policy shift that impacts your organization or clients.

2. Same-Day Transcripts – No More Waiting

Official government transcripts can take weeks to become available. Gnowit delivers same-day transcripts, keeping you ahead of the curve.

3. Committee & Question Period Tracking

Stay on top of critical discussions, policy negotiations, and government accountability sessions — all in real time.

4. Custom Alerts for Key Topics

Receive real-time alerts tailored to your interests — whether it’s a specific bill, regulation, or policy area.

How This Transforms Your GR Strategy

Respond Faster – Address legislative changes before they impact your stakeholders.

Strengthen Advocacy – Engage decision-makers with up-to-date insights.

Boost Efficiency – Save hours by skipping manual tracking.

Stay Ahead with Gnowit

If real-time legislative intelligence is critical to your work, Gnowit’s Parliamentary Live Module is the solution. Whether you’re tracking policy shifts, preparing reports, or advising clients, this tool keeps you informed, proactive, and ahead of the competition.

Ready to upgrade your government monitoring strategy? Explore Gnowit today!