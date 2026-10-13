Most “how to choose legislative tracking software” guides are written for Capitol Hill. They talk about state legislatures, PAC management, and congressional staff databases. That’s useful if you’re tracking Washington, and not especially useful if your job is watching Queen’s Park, the National Assembly, or a council meeting outside a major metro.

If you’re on a government relations team, a policy shop, a trade association, or a law firm advising any of them, the buying decision looks different in Canada. It’s about federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal coverage working as one picture, not a US platform with a Canada add-on bolted onto it. Gnowit’s legislative and regulatory monitoring platform was built around that Canadian reality, and this checklist reflects the questions worth asking before you sign with anyone.

Does It Cover the Jurisdictions You’re Actually Responsible For?

A lot of platforms lead with federal coverage because it’s the easiest to demonstrate in a demo. The harder question is what happens once you need a specific provincial legislature, a territorial assembly, or a municipality that isn’t Toronto or Vancouver. Ask for the actual list of jurisdictions covered, not a map graphic. Gnowit’s policy monitoring in Canada guide walks through what full federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal coverage actually requires, and it’s worth reading before you sit through a vendor’s pitch on the same topic.

Can You Search Legislative, Parliamentary and Regulatory Records in One Place?

Bills, regulations, Hansard transcripts, order papers, committee proceedings and gazette notices are published as distinct records, often through different government systems. The practical question is whether your team can run the same keyword search across all of them from one environment, or whether each record type sits in a separate module that has to be checked on its own. Gnowit gives you that single environment, so one set of keywords covers every record type you follow.

Be clear about what that does and doesn’t mean when you compare vendors. A single search across record types is not the same as a platform linking a press release to the bill it mentions. Ask each vendor which of the two they actually offer.

Can Alerts Actually Reach the Right Person, Not Just Your Inbox?

A monitoring tool that only alerts the person who set it up creates a bottleneck. Ask whether alert recipients can be configured per topic or per act, so the right analyst, the right client contact, or the right executive gets the update directly instead of waiting for someone to forward it.

Are You Seeing the Current Version of a Bill, or a Summary Someone Wrote Days Ago?

Legislation changes at committee stage, gets amended, and gets reintroduced. A platform that gives you access to the latest version of a bill or regulation as it moves is doing something meaningfully different from one that emails a static summary once and calls it coverage. Gnowit’s guide to bill tracking across federal, provincial, and territorial jurisdictions covers what this looks like in practice, including the parts of the process that are easiest to lose track of manually.

What Does “Municipal Coverage” Actually Include?

Municipal coverage is where a lot of platforms quietly stop, or where the fine print narrows what “municipal” actually means. Gnowit covers 300+ Canadian municipalities, including their agendas, transcripts, and press releases. It’s worth confirming with any vendor what their number really includes, whether that’s primary municipal sources or just news mentions that happen to reference a municipality.

How Does It Compare to the US-Built Platforms Already on Your Shortlist?

If FiscalNote or Quorum are also on your list, it’s worth understanding upfront what a Canada-built platform covers that a US-first one typically adds on afterward. Gnowit has laid out what to expect from FiscalNote and Quorum as a Canadian public affairs team, including where provincial and municipal coverage can be thinner in platforms built around Congress and state legislatures first.

A Short Checklist Before You Shortlist Anyone

Get the actual jurisdiction list (federal, provincial, territorial, and which municipalities), not a marketing map.

Confirm whether bills, Hansard, committee activity, and gazette notices can be searched together in one environment, or only through separate modules.

Check whether alert recipients can be set per topic or act, so updates reach the right person directly.

Ask whether you’re seeing the latest version of a bill or regulation as it changes, or a one-time summary.

Clarify what “municipal coverage” includes before you assume it matches what you need.

If a US-built platform is on your list, ask how its Canadian coverage was built: as a core product or as a module added later.

Talk to Gnowit About Your Specific Files

The fastest way to know whether a platform covers what your team is responsible for is to walk through your specific jurisdictions and files with someone who knows the coverage in detail, not a generic feature list. You can also see current plans on the pricing page before that call.

Book a 30-minute conversation with Shahzad Khan

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I choose who receives alerts for a specific topic or act within Gnowit, or does everything route to one account?

You choose the topics or acts you want to follow and decide which team members receive each alert, so updates reach the people who need them instead of landing in a single inbox that has to be forwarded manually.

Does Gnowit cover municipalities beyond the major cities, or just the largest few?

Gnowit covers 300+ Canadian municipalities, including agendas, transcripts, and press releases, alongside full federal, provincial, and territorial coverage.

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