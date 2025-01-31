Track Provincial and Federal Legislation: How Gnowit Makes It Easier for Public Affairs Professionals

The Challenge of Keeping Up with Legislation

For public affairs professionals, staying updated on legislative changes at both the federal and provincial levels is essential — but it can also be overwhelming. With multiple jurisdictions, evolving policies, and continuous updates, tracking legislation manually is inefficient and time-consuming.

Gnowit: Your Solution for Legislative Tracking

Gnowit simplifies legislative monitoring with automated, AI-powered tools that provide real-time updates, customizable alerts, and comprehensive insights across all levels of government in Canada.

Key Features That Make Gnowit Essential

1. Canada Bill Tracking

Get real-time alerts on new bills, amendments, and stage changes.

Monitor federal and provincial legislation effortlessly.

Customize monitoring to focus on the topics and jurisdictions that matter to you.

2. Parliamentary Live

Access live updates from parliamentary debates, committees, and Question Periods.

Receive same-day transcripts—14 days ahead of official government releases.

Stay informed about discussions that could impact your policy interests.

3. Comprehensive Coverage Across Canada

Track legislation at the federal, provincial, and territorial levels.

Get insights from over 750 municipalities, regulatory agencies, and associations.

Ensure no critical policy development slips through the cracks.

4. Personalized Monitoring and Alerts

Set up custom projects tailored to your specific policy interests.

Receive notifications via real-time, daily, or scheduled reports.

Use advanced search and keyword expansion to refine your tracking.

Why Public Affairs Professionals Rely on Gnowit

Saves Time – Automation eliminates manual tracking efforts.

Enhances Accuracy – AI-powered search ensures no important updates are missed.

Boosts Strategic Planning – Access historical data for deeper legislative analysis.

Improves Collaboration – Share alerts, reports, and insights with your team seamlessly.

Stay Ahead of Policy Changes with Gnowit

Public affairs professionals need reliable, real-time legislative tracking to navigate Canada’s complex policy landscape. With Gnowit, you get an all-in-one solution that keeps you informed, proactive, and ready to act.

