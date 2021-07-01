What can Government Relations people do during elections? Jess Spindler and Don Bourgeois, authors of Election Law In Canada, discuss in an insightful talk about what can be done during Canadian elections from a Government Relations & Regulatory Affairs Lens. This is an excellent opportunity for Government Relations, Regulatory, Policy & Communications professionals to learn & benefit from in their day-to-day activities.

This event has taken place on August 27th, you may watch the recorded version below.